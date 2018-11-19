Monopoly for Millennials

Who needs real estate when you can buy experiences? To win, collect the most experiences, whether it's a week long meditation retreat or a trip to an artisan coffe shop.
Andrea HernándezHunter@iiiitsandrea · Founder, Pretty Eats
Nothing says 2018 quite like seeing the toy company you grew up loving, mocking your generation so hard.
⭐️
Chris Messina@chrismessina · Product designer & entrepreneur
🌟
Nick Walter@nickchuckwalter · Teaching code the fun way.
Haha ohhhh boy
