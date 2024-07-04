Launches
Monitoring Suite by WebGazer

Free monitoring for websites, APIs, and cron jobs

Free Options
Monitor websites, APIs, cron jobs, and more with ease. Get real-time alerts for downtime, performance issues, and SSL problems. Enjoy a customizable status page. Try WebGazer: Your free, comprehensive monitoring solution.
Web App
Analytics
Developer Tools
WebGazer
We couldn't have built this without...
Stripe
Discord
Listmonk
About this launch
WebGazer
WebGazer Uptime monitoring and analytics platform.
Monitoring Suite by WebGazer by WebGazer
WebGazer
was hunted by
Gokhan
in Web App, Analytics, Developer Tools. Made by
Gokhan
and
Ilknur Ultanir
Featured on July 11th, 2024.
WebGazer
WebGazer is rated 5/5 by 30 users. It first launched on March 6th, 2018.
