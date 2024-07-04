Launches
Monitoring Suite by WebGazer
Monitoring Suite by WebGazer
Free monitoring for websites, APIs, and cron jobs
Stats
Monitor websites, APIs, cron jobs, and more with ease. Get real-time alerts for downtime, performance issues, and SSL problems. Enjoy a customizable status page. Try WebGazer: Your free, comprehensive monitoring solution.
Web App
Analytics
Developer Tools
WebGazer
About this launch
WebGazer
Uptime monitoring and analytics platform.
Monitoring Suite by WebGazer
WebGazer
Gokhan
Web App
Analytics
Developer Tools
Gokhan
Ilknur Ultanir
. Featured on July 11th, 2024.
WebGazer
5/5 ★
by 30 users. It first launched on March 6th, 2018.
