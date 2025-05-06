Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Monitor website changes with AI
Monitor website changes with AI
Your AI agent for automating browsers
Visit
Upvote 63
Monity.ai monitors websites for changes, auto-fills forms, extracts data, and alerts you - all using natural language or a no-code UI. The most advanced AI agent for browser automation available now!
Free Options
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
•
Data & Analytics
•
Marketing automation
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Zupport: Al Customer Support
Ad
AI that Can Perform Actions. Unlimited Seats.
About this launch
monity.ai
Monitor website changes in real time with monity.ai
Follow
63
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Monitor website changes with AI by
monity.ai
was hunted by
Kamil Kowalczyk
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Data & Analytics
,
Marketing automation
. Made by
Kamil Kowalczyk
. Featured on May 8th, 2025.
monity.ai
is not rated yet. It first launched on February 16th, 2025.