Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → MoneyMate - Chores & Allowance
MoneyMate - Chores & Allowance

MoneyMate - Chores & Allowance

Give your kids the best chance at success

Free
Easily manage chores for all your kids. Teach responsibility by linking allowance to chores. Create chores assign them to one of your children or even all of them. Encourage friendly competition with "first come, first serve" chores.
Launched in
Android
Parenting
Kids
 +1 by
MoneyMate - Chores & Allowance
Sprig Feedback
Sprig Feedback
Ad
Capture continuous feedback right in your product or website
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
Figma
16,113 upvotes
We use Figma to quickly go from design into production. It's an invaluable tool for designing new features
About this launch
MoneyMate - Chores & Allowance
MoneyMate - Chores & AllowanceGive your kids the best chance at success
0
reviews
5
followers
MoneyMate - Chores & Allowance by
MoneyMate - Chores & Allowance
was hunted by
Trey Dott
in Android, Parenting, Kids. Made by
Trey Dott
and
Eriko Dott
. Featured on May 5th, 2024.
MoneyMate - Chores & Allowance
is not rated yet. This is MoneyMate - Chores & Allowance's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-