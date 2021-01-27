discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Eoghan Reid
MakerDesign @earnmona
Hi everyone 👋 Really excited to share what we’ve been working on for the last few months. Introducing Mona, a huge leap forward in how we’re helping solo-entrepreneurs make money online. Create a beautiful page to sell your skills. Chat, video calls, events, digital products — you choose how to share them. 🎨 Create a page Sign up in a flash. Handpick your own styles and build your page in minutes. Need a hand? Use our tasteful templates. 🛍 Add services From digital products like e-books and tutorial videos, to video calls and webinars — Mona takes care of it. All you need to do is set a price and add it to your page. 💰 Cha-ching Getting paid couldn’t be easier. We process payments securely using Stripe, and you can cash out as often as you like from the dashboard. We’d love to hear your questions, feedback, and thoughts. Our goal is to build a platform that works for you. What are you missing today? What features do you wish existed? Let's work together to build something beautiful 🚀
Share