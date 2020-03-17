Modern Schools

Discussion
Ish Baid
What's up, Product Hunt! Due to COVID-19, 5 million people in China have already lost their jobs. We'll soon start to see similar effects in North America as well as the rest of the world. This means a massive displacement of workers from industries such as travel, retail, hospitality, etc... These individuals will need to find new work and may even need to change industries entirely. Fortunately, they have better options than going back to school and racking up $50,000+ of student debt. Modern, online trade schools allow anyone to learn Software Engineering, UX/UI design, Data Science, Marketing, Sales, Content Creation, and so much more without having to incur **any** student loan debt. I hope those affected by COVID-19 will find this as a helpful resource. -Ish
