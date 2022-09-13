Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Modern for Hacker News
Ranked #14 for today
Modern for Hacker News
A beautiful, clean, modern web UI for Hacker News
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Enhance your Hacker News experience with a beautiful, clean, modern design that's fully customizable. Once installed, this free extension will simply apply the new look and features to existing HN article pages, without you having to do anything.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Tech
,
Tech news
by
Modern for Hacker News
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
Modern for Hacker News
A beautiful, clean, modern web UI for Hacker News
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Modern for Hacker News by
Modern for Hacker News
was hunted by
Steve
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Tech
,
Tech news
. Made by
Steve
. Featured on September 14th, 2022.
Modern for Hacker News
is not rated yet. This is Modern for Hacker News's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#70
Report