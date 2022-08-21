Products
Mode Toothbrush
Ranked #11 for today
Mode Toothbrush
The first electric toothbrush that charges without wire
Mode is the world's first electric toothbrush that docks magnetically and charges without wire. This toothbrush keeps your bathroom counters clear and is always within reach.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Hardware
,
Tech
by
Mode Toothbrush
About this launch
Mode Toothbrush
The first electric toothbrush that charges without wires.
Mode Toothbrush by
Mode Toothbrush
was hunted by
Marco
in
Health & Fitness
,
Hardware
,
Tech
. Made by
Marco
. Featured on August 22nd, 2022.
Mode Toothbrush
is not rated yet. This is Mode Toothbrush's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#12
