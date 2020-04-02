Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Joro Yordanov
Maker
Hey everyone 👋 Last week we published AidTable, a crowdsourced table with discounts that companies offer to help others during COVID-19. As it appears, there are lots of similar projects. However, the pandemic continues, and as we hope it will end soon, we decided to launch yet-another-remote-work-resources project. So, "Mode Remote" (What do you think about the name? 😆) is a curated repository of articles about better remote work routines and processes. We have also summarized a few tips in a 6 minute read, called "Remote Work - The Quick Start Guide". My favorite part about Mode Remote is the Interviews section. We asked inspiring professionals from different industries about their process, insights, and tips on working remotely. We'd love to get your remote work links submitted, but most of all we'd love to hear about your WFH situation. So go ahead and conduct an interview with yourself 👉 https://moderemote.com/contribute We are open to your feedback and ideas on how to make the project more useful. P.S. All of the illustrations in the project are made by us and are going to be published for free soon. Stay safe and sane! Joro
Upvote (10)Share
Maker
We had a lot of fun making this... and thanks to https://getkirby.com/, we were up and running in about a week!
Upvote (1)Share