Home
→
Product
→
Modal
Modal
Your end-to-end stack for cloud compute
Visit
Upvote 2
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Modal lets you run or deploy machine learning models, massively parallel compute jobs, task queues, web apps, and much more, without your own infrastructure.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Modal
About this launch
Modal
Your end-to-end stack for cloud compute
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Modal by
Modal
was hunted by
Gaurav Singh Bisen
in
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Akshat Bubna
. Featured on November 16th, 2022.
Modal
is not rated yet. This is Modal's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#138
