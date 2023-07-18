Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Mockup Plugin for Figma
Mockup Plugin for Figma
Huge collection of devices, branding and AI mockups
Visit
Upvote 22
20% discount
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Explore our large Mockup Library filled with quality designs, providing the perfect mockup for your project promptly in your Figma document
Launched in
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Mockup Plugin for Figma
Vanta for Startups
Ad
Do-it-for-you compliance for early stage startups.
About this launch
Mockup Plugin for Figma
Huge collection of devices, branding and AI mockups
1
review
21
followers
Follow for updates
Mockup Plugin for Figma by
Mockup Plugin for Figma
was hunted by
Ruslan Latypov
in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ruslan Latypov
. Featured on July 18th, 2023.
Mockup Plugin for Figma
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Mockup Plugin for Figma's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
4
Day rank
#46
Week rank
#93
Report