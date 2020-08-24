Mockup Mark
Ken Van den Enden
Maker
Hey hunters, This is Ken, founder and lead developer of Mockup Mark. We want to make it easy for everyone to create beautiful apparel mockup images. Last year I built a print-on-demand T-shirt webshop that allowed users to create custom designs. We all know beautiful images sell products so I wanted to have good preview images to show off the designs that people created. I started looking into ways to generate realistic T-shirt mockup images. This is where the idea for Mockup Mark was born. I took some of the techniques I used there, added some improvements and turned it into a standalone mockup generator for everyone to use. At Mockup Mark, we believe in providing as much value to everyone by providing the largest collection of free images that can be used in seconds. No watermarks, no ads, no catch. Stay tuned, we are working on building a developer API & integrations for popular ecommerce platforms like Shopify. Looking forward to feedback and suggestions for improvement from the community. For early adopters, we are offering 50% off 3-months for the first 50 people (use code HUNT50).
