Hasan Kassem
MakerAndroid and iOS developer
Hi all 👋 I made Mockup to sketch UI/UX on my iPad with Apple Pencil. The app has been admired by many developers and designers. And it got featured by Apple on the App Store. Since it's release, I've been collecting feedback and adding new features and enhancements continuously. I'd like to know your thoughts too! P.S. Mockup has one free sketch for trial, can be unlocked with in-app purchases. 20% off on Lifetime Unlock until 03/10/2020. Enjoy 😉
