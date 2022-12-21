Products
MockCity
MockCity
Bulk generate mockups from your PSD templates
MockCity automatically places your designs in PSD SmartObjects, allowing you to generate hundreds of mockups with just a few clicks.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Prototyping
,
Design
by
MockCity
About this launch
MockCity
Bulk generate mockups from your PSD templates
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
MockCity by
MockCity
was hunted by
Luca Dalli
in
Design Tools
,
Prototyping
,
Design
. Made by
Luca Dalli
. Featured on December 22nd, 2022.
MockCity
is not rated yet. This is MockCity's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
4
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#147
