A free (and paid) simple web app which creates video mockups from screen recordings by wrapping your recording in a device image. Produces clean and simple videos. Saves time and sanity. Made by an amateur designer for professional designers.
Lee MartinMaker@leemartin · Final Boss
Hello Product Hunt 👋🏻 Mock is a simple app I built for myself after getting tired of wasting time creating video mockups from screen recordings simply because I wanted to send something that looked more professional to my clients. I find myself using it every week now and it feels magic to not search Google for device images or fire up After Effects. You can create a video by simply choosing your video file, selecting the device you recorded it on, and choosing a background color. Once your file is uploaded, the app will begin creating your mockup video and then email you the completed version. If the video is small enough to be attached to the email, we'll do that too. You can use Mock for free and your video will include a small watermark. Through testing, I uncovered a simple route to viability in watermark removal and higher resolution videos. So, if you subscribe, you can do exactly that. The app was built on a bunch of rad technologies from Netlify to Serverless. Let me know if you have any questions on how it was developed. I use Contentful to manage the devices, models, and export sizes, so adding and adjusting those is pretty painless. Let me know if you'd like a device or export size added. While I have developed plenty of experiences for clients in my career, I am 100% at beginner at making products. As such, any feedback or suggestions would be greatly appreciated. Thanks to all of the testers on Ship who helped turn this into a real product. Cheers, Lee
