Pieter Limburg
Maker
Hey there everyone and thanks Kevin for the hunt! Maybe you have seen/used digital business cards in the past, they all look great but none of them seem to stick. The problem, however, remains. We meet people and forget to follow up or keep in touch. Today, we are launching a premium (real) business card, with digital superpowers. The Mobilo Metal Card is the perfect bridge between the old and the new. It allows you to share your contact details without contact and gather leads while saving money & trees. When you meet somebody, you grab your phone and this is what happens: distraction. Can't open the app, typos, notes, etc. And the next day, who did I meet again? Did I add her/him on LinkedIn? With the Mobilo Card, you stay in control of the conversation and never again miss an opportunity to reconnect. Through the app, you get access to data & analytics about your card usage and engagement (link clicks). It also lets you switch functions for your card, in seconds you can choose from: - Contact Details: Share your phone number, email address, etc. with a tap, ready to be saved with a click - Digital Business Card: Displays a dynamic landing page with your contact details, social channels and branding options - Lead Generation: Turn the tables and start collecting new contacts. Both parties get a text message with a link to your profile and the info is automatically synced with your CRM, email tools, or any of the other 2,000 apps (through Zapier) - Link to URL: Share a presentation, download link, video, or link to any other resource with just a tap With our special introductory limited time offer, you can get a Mobilo Metal card for $95 instead of $249, one-time cost, lifetime access. (T&C apply) Check out our website: https://mobilocard.com/metal-cards/ We would love any and all feedback, this is obviously the start of this product, and we're still learning. Looking to the community for their support. Here to answer any questions all day!
