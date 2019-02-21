Mobile App Review Monitor for Zendesk
Monitor, manage and reply to app reviews right in Zendesk
For everyone who has an app or game & uses Zendesk.
Mobile App Review Monitor delivers user reviews as Zendesk tickets.
Once you reply to them, the response is automatically posted in App Store or Google Play — even Zendesk can’t do that.
Discussion
Anatoly SharifulinMakerHiring@sharifulin · CEO & Co-Founder at AppFollow.io
Hey folks 👋 Thanks @razkarmi for hunting us! Together with @tahorg @ilia_kukharev @truskova and @fxzuz we are happy to introduce the App Review Monitor for Zendesk that will simplify the way you work with mobile app reviews. Understand user needs, track critical reviews and complaints and manage them not leaving Zendesk. What’s in there: — receive app & game reviews: all, critical or positive — reply to both iOS and Android reviews directly in Zendesk — track reviews changes and updates — analyse response speed and user satisfaction — automatically sort reviews by stars, device & app type, version, country & language — automatically translate all reviews from 31 languages Zendesk App Review Monitor supports 5 major app stores — App Store, Google Play, Amazon appstore, Mac App Store and Windows Store — and serves all teams from developers & product owners to customer support & marketers. ✨ Your feedback is much appreciated! Anatoly CEO & Co-Founder @appfollowio
