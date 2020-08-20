Mobile App Landing Page

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Sandoche
Maker
Hello people 👋! Almost two years ago I created my first mobile app. When I was preparing the launch, I realized that it is needed to have a landing page for a few reasons: - 🔎 SEO - ✨ Showcasing in Product Hunt (and other places) especially because my app was both in Android and iOS - 🔒 To have a privacy policy page - 📧 To have a contact widget So I built a landing page and for every new app I built, I reused the same template (that I kept improving). Once a friend of mine asked me for the source code so he could use it for his own app and therefore I thought about putting it open source. That's what I just did. This template has many out of the box feature (and options) such as: - Links to the different app stores - Screenshots showcase and app icons - Press mention section - Product hunt floating prompt - Privacy policy page (and ability to easily add as many other pages) - Google analytics easy setup - Cookie consent banner - Automatic dark theme - Doorbell widget easy setup - Github fork banner easy setup Check out the demo here: https://mobileapplandingpage.lea... See real world examples: https://gitnews.learn.uno https://textblast.learn.uno https://infinideas.learn.uno https://www.therandominion.com/ I hope you like it, feel free to contribute, don't forget it's open source 🙂
Upvote (2)Share
Great project! Used it while in beta for creating the landing page of The Randominion and it helped me kickstart my product launch. Keep up the good work!
Upvote (2)Share
@paschalis_tsolakidis1 Thanks Paschalis, any plan to release it on Product Hunt?
This landing page has a really cool and simple design, and it's super easy to customise for your needs. I used it with @sandochee and @etienne0790 when we were building Infinideas, and it allowed us to focus fully in the app development and release fast. Really good work!
Upvote (1)Share
@patricia_mayo1 Thanks a lot, also feel free to contribute to improve the template.
Wow! It's brilliant. Great job! Looks very useful 🖤 Congratulations!
Upvote (1)Share
Simple yet effective. Love it. Thanks!