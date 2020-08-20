  1. Home
  2.  → Mobile App Landing Page

Mobile App Landing Page

Create a landing page for your app in just a few seconds

A jekyll template to generate automatically your landing page
⚙️ Edit the configs files with your app name, description, google analytics code
📱 Update the icon and the screenshots
🚀 Deploy for free on Netlify (or Surge, or GitPages)

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews5.0/5
Sandoche
Maker
Hello people 👋! Almost two years ago I created my first mobile app. When I was preparing the launch, I realized that it is needed to have a landing page for a few reasons: - 🔎 SEO - ✨ Showcasing in Product Hunt (and other places) especially because my app was both in Android and iOS - 🔒 To have a privacy policy page - 📧 To have a contact widget So I built a landing page and for every new app I built, I reused the same template (that I kept improving). Once a friend of mine asked me for the source code so he could use it for his own app and therefore I thought about putting it open source. That's what I just did. This template has many out of the box feature (and options) such as: - Links to the different app stores - Screenshots showcase and app icons - Press mention section - Product hunt floating prompt - Privacy policy page (and ability to easily add as many other pages) - Google analytics easy setup - Cookie consent banner - Automatic dark theme - Doorbell widget easy setup - Github fork banner easy setup Check out the demo here: https://mobileapplandingpage.lea... See real world examples: https://gitnews.learn.uno https://textblast.learn.uno https://infinideas.learn.uno https://www.therandominion.com/ I hope you like it, feel free to contribute, don't forget it's open source 🙂
Upvote (2)Share
Paschalis Tsolakidis
Great project! Used it while in beta for creating the landing page of The Randominion and it helped me kickstart my product launch. Keep up the good work!
Upvote (2)Share
Sandoche
Maker
@paschalis_tsolakidis1 Thanks Paschalis, any plan to release it on Product Hunt?
UpvoteShare
Patricia Mayo
This landing page has a really cool and simple design, and it's super easy to customise for your needs. I used it with @sandochee and @etienne0790 when we were building Infinideas, and it allowed us to focus fully in the app development and release fast. Really good work!
Upvote (1)Share
Sandoche
Maker
@patricia_mayo1 Thanks a lot, also feel free to contribute to improve the template.
UpvoteShare
Yevhenii Peteliev
Wow! It's brilliant. Great job! Looks very useful 🖤 Congratulations!
Upvote (1)Share
Sandoche
Maker
@peteliev Thanks, any app you plan to release?
UpvoteShare
Steph Nass
Simple yet effective. Love it. Thanks!
UpvoteShare