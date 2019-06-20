Ask
MOB: Mother Of all Bots
MOB: Mother Of all Bots
Explore bot platforms to use; with a bot
Explore 125+ chatbot builders and find the perfect platform for your chat, voice or conversational AI project!
37 minutes ago
Milan vd Bovenkamp ♠
Hunter
Interesting and meta way to explore building a bot, cool name, cool team, curious how and if this will be used much :D
Barend Jungerius 🤖
Maker
@milann
Thanks again for hunting my product Milan! I'll keep you up-to-date about those MAUs😃
