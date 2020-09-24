Mo.Money 🤑
The one-and-only link for all your social-payment options.
discussion
DickDesigning UI systems @Twitch
Recommended this product to my loca barber during Covid to more easily accept tips from any payment platform!
This is neat. So much easier than telling people my usernames on four different services…
We built this because it was a simple idea ... and we thought, why not. While we all play poker together, we noticed that everyone used a different payment platform, and then we had the big small idea!
Streams and pools - no brainer. Nice move Marty!
