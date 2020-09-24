  1. Home
  2.  → Mo.Money 🤑

Mo.Money 🤑

The one-and-only link for all your social-payment options.

#1 Product of the DayToday
There are so many different ways to pay and get paid, we've just organized them all into one place ... it's that simple. It's like an about.me or linktr.ee for all your social peer-to-peer payment options -- and, it's free.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
DickDesigning UI systems @Twitch
Recommended this product to my loca barber during Covid to more easily accept tips from any payment platform!
Upvote (2)
ShareReport
Stefan NageySerial Entrepreneur / Founder
This is neat. So much easier than telling people my usernames on four different services…
Upvote (2)
ShareReport
Gabriel
Great idea to organize your payment apps all in one place and more importantly make it so much easier to get your money.
Upvote (2)
ShareReport
Marty Madrid
Maker
Design + Founder.
We built this because it was a simple idea ... and we thought, why not. While we all play poker together, we noticed that everyone used a different payment platform, and then we had the big small idea!
Upvote (1)
ShareReport
Jon FukudaCo-Founder Limina.co
Streams and pools - no brainer. Nice move Marty!
Upvote (1)
ShareReport