Home
→
Product
→
MNT Pocket Reform
MNT Pocket Reform
A smaller, lighter laptop with a hint of nostalgia
Pocket Reform is a 7 inch mini laptop from MNT Research. We condensed the best features of MNT Reform into a smaller, lighter, and more affordable device while adding some new exciting details.
Launched in
Hardware
,
Tech
by
MNT Pocket Reform
About this launch
MNT Pocket Reform
A smaller, lighter laptop with a hint of nostalgia
MNT Pocket Reform by
MNT Pocket Reform
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Hardware
,
Tech
. Featured on June 28th, 2022.
MNT Pocket Reform
is not rated yet. This is MNT Pocket Reform's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#22
Weekly rank
#34
