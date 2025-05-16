Launches
Mnemonic Finder
Instantly search for mnemonic meanings of words via click
Mnemonic Finder helps you learn new words faster by searching their mnemonic meanings. Instantly open the mnemonic result in MnemonicDictionary.com
Free
Launch tags:
Chrome Extensions
•
Education
•
Languages
About this launch
5 out of 5.0
Mnemonic Finder by
Mnemonic Finder
was hunted by
Hari Vilas Panjwani
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Education
,
Languages
. Made by
Hari Vilas Panjwani
. Featured on May 17th, 2025.
Mnemonic Finder
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Mnemonic Finder's first launch.