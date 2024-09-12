  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Mneme AI
    Mneme AI

    Mneme AI

    Chat with your notes, documents and books on-device

    Free Options
    AI assistant for iOS. Receive personalized responses with information from your own notes, documents and books. Runs entirely offline and locally on your iPhone.
    Launched in
    Productivity
    Notes
    Artificial Intelligence
     by
    Mneme AI
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Rust
    Xcode
    Swift
    About this launch
    Mneme AI
    Mneme AI Chat with your notes, documents and books on-device (iOS)
    0
    reviews
    33
    followers
    Mneme AI by
    Mneme AI
    was hunted by
    Marc
    in Productivity, Notes, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Marc
    . Featured on September 13th, 2024.
    Mneme AI
    is not rated yet. This is Mneme AI 's first launch.
    Upvotes
    33
    Vote chart
    Comments
    18
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -