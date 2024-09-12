Launches
Mneme AI
Mneme AI
Chat with your notes, documents and books on-device
Upvote 33
AI assistant for iOS. Receive personalized responses with information from your own notes, documents and books. Runs entirely offline and locally on your iPhone.
Launched in
Productivity
Notes
Artificial Intelligence
by
Mneme AI
About this launch
Mneme AI
Chat with your notes, documents and books on-device (iOS)
0
reviews
33
followers
Follow for updates
Mneme AI by
Mneme AI
was hunted by
Marc
in
Productivity
,
Notes
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Marc
. Featured on September 13th, 2024.
Mneme AI
is not rated yet. This is Mneme AI 's first launch.
Upvotes
33
Comments
18
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
