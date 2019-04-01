Log InSign up
MLB Champions

Play along with real MLB teams and live MLB games

MLB collectibles are on the Ethereum blockchain for security & proof of ownership! Win games & draft new players from your favorite MLB teams!
Lucid Sight, Backed By MLB, Finds Another $6M To Combine Video Games, Blockchain - socaltech.comLos Angeles-based video game startup Lucid Sight, which is combining both videogames with blockchain, has raised $6M in a funding round, the company is announcing this morning. According to the startup,
Lucid Sight secures $6m investmentCompany will also launch developer toolset to "bridge the gap between blockchain and traditional gaming platforms" Share this article Blockchain game developer Lucid Sight today announced that it has closed a $6 million funding round. Founded in 2015, Lucid Sight has now raised a total of $11 million.
MLB Champions dev Lucid Sight raises $6 million - BlockchainGamerBizTakes company's total funding to $11 million LA blockchain game developer Lucid Sight has announced it's closed a $6 million investment round. The money will be used to operate and scale its MLB Champions game, which launched its 2019 edition this week, and the forthcoming MMOG Crypto Space Commander (CSC) .
Lucid Sight raises $6 million to take blockchain games to traditional platformsLucid Sight said that it has raised $6 million in funding to expand its MLB Champions and Crypto Space Commander blockchain games to traditional game platforms. Los Angeles-based Lucid Sight has now raised $11 million to fuel the growth of its digital ownership games company will also launch Scarcity Engine,
    Pros: 

    A really fun collecting/fantasy sports combo... and the artwork is great. Plus the assets are all on the blockchain!

    No mobile apps yet but apparently coming soon.

    Baseball cards for the 21st century?!

    Josh Jones has used this product for one year.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
I'm super into the MLB but being in Ireland its often tough to keep up with it due to timezones, this looks so fun, definitely trying it out
Jonathan ZweigHiring@bruinengineer · Founding CEO AppOnboard & AdColony
Obsessed with last year's verion. Can't wait for this year's!
