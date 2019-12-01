Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
MJOLNIR
MJOLNIR
The minimalistic – but not boring – PC Case
PC
Crowdfunding
+ 1
A compact high-end mini-ITX case that supports full-sized PC hardware — such as NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080Ti and Intel Core i9 9900K — leaving you with freedom to create anything from an epic gaming rig to a powerful workstation.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
42 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
Nikolai Lebedovsky
Hunter
Pro
A PC case with Ikea-like name "MJOLNIR" (well, that actually is the hammer of Thor) developed by a Swedish startup
Upvote
Share
42 minutes ago
Send