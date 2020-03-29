Misü
Track your mood automatically while on your Mac
#2 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews
Michelle Huang
I’ve been using Misu for the past few weeks now, and it’s been SUPER enlightening in terms of which apps / websites have most positively or negatively impacted my mood. As someone who, as an experiment, tracked every second of how I was spending 3 months of my life and then made some behavioral changes - can say what is measured does actually get managed, and I’m excited to see how I can better effectively manage and gain some awareness around my mood / emotions that are usually so transient and fleeting and hard to introspect objectively on in that moment. Plus - really well designed app, beautiful (and intuitive) interface. Extremely easy to use. Overall amazing product and love the story behind the cofounder as well! <3
Upvote (5)Share
@michelle_huang4 Hello Michelle. Which websites/services have you noticed to affect you most negatively?
UpvoteShare
As a society we need to build much more awareness around our mental health. I think these kind of products will be absolutely critical for this. Also, very sleek design, and I appreciate that the team cares about clarifying how the data is being used. Already thinking of how we could apply the insights to detect that we’re actually happier after Zooming with friends vs. watching Netflix! Very excited to see where Misü goes from there, and congrats to @applecider_ the origin story is very inspiring :)
Upvote (4)Share
Been using Misu for a few months. + responsive founding team, early stage, so input gets implemented + data data data — makes it easy to correlate rough days on a quantified basis (e.g. full day of meetings is a big downer for me, and the opposite creates opposite effect) Like RescueTime (in that it tracks all laptop usage) but with added layer of being able to correlate mood with app/site usage. Like Fitbit tracking sleep/fitness, but for mood. Great for data junkies, quantified self lovers, or those interested in a tool to empower mental health.
Upvote (3)Share
Can't wait to try this out! @applecider_ What are some of the changes you've personally made to your behavior based on the data you've seen as you've built/tested Misü?
Upvote (2)Share
In order to get it tracked by you, it will ask for so many permissions that I'm not comfortable sharing them with you. Also, I found a spelling mistake of "Business" in "Download Misü Today" section of your landing page, you may correct it.
Upvote (1)Share