Sign in
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → mirrord for Teams
mirrord for Teams

mirrord for Teams

Remocal Kubernetes development for teams and enterprises

Free Options
mirrord solves the problems every modern cloud developer faces during microservice development by making remote services feel local.
Launched in
Productivity
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
 by
mirrord for Teams
Afforai
Afforai
Ad
Cite, Annotate, and Research with AI
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Rust
About this launch
mirrord for Teams
mirrord for TeamsRemocal Kubernetes Development for Enterprises
0
reviews
mirrord for Teams by
mirrord for Teams
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in Productivity, Software Engineering, Developer Tools. Made by
Aviram Hassan
and
Eyal Bukchin
. Featured on June 17th, 2024.
mirrord for Teams
is not rated yet. This is mirrord for Teams's first launch.
Upvotes
33
Vote chart
Comments
12
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-