This is the latest launch from Miro
See Miro’s 14 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Miro Teams Workspace
Ranked #12 for today
Miro Teams Workspace
Your content always up to date on Miro
Visit
Upvote 6
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Stop wasting time and energy switching between tabs, tools, and context — get the complete picture and most up-to-date content without ever leaving your board. Dive into the deepest interactive experience on Miro yet.
Launched in
Productivity
by
Miro
About this launch
Miro
The visual collaboration platform for every team
121
reviews
172
followers
Follow for updates
Miro Teams Workspace by
Miro
was hunted by
Daniel Fosco
in
Productivity
. Made by
Daniel Fosco
,
Mira Balani
,
Raúl Vallejo
,
Gina Dragulin
,
Marco Spinello
,
Will Bishop
,
Addison Schultz
,
Swarna Krishnaswamy
,
Juan Real
,
Anthony Roux
and
Ruslan Lobachev
. Featured on November 18th, 2022.
Miro
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 106 users. It first launched on October 20th, 2014.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#217
