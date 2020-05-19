  1. Home
  2.  → Miro - Remote Meetings and ...

Miro - Remote Meetings and Workshops

Video chat, present, and work together, anytime, anywhere!

#5 Product of the DayToday
Miro has launched a complete solution for facilitating remote meetings and workshops. Invite guest editors, manage participants' attention, and collaborate like you would in person on an infinite whiteboard with video chat, voting, timer, and more.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment