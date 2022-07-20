Products
Home
→
Product
→
Miro for Google Meet
Ranked #12 for today
Miro for Google Meet
Collaborate on Miro directly in Google Meet
Visit
Upvote 30
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Leverage Miro in Google Meet to work together as a team in the same visual space, no tab-switching or account required. Take advantage of collaboration tools to make every meeting more inclusive and collaborative.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Meetings
,
Tech
by
Miro
About this launch
Miro
The visual collaboration platform for every team
115
reviews
85
followers
Follow for updates
Miro for Google Meet by
Miro
was hunted by
Ahmed El Gabri
in
Productivity
,
Meetings
,
Tech
. Made by
Damian Skotzke
. Featured on July 20th, 2022.
Miro
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 100 users. It first launched on October 20th, 2014.
Upvotes
30
Comments
2
Daily rank
#12
Weekly rank
#56
