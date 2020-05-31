Miny.App
Miny.App
Free, simple and privacy friendly URL shortener.
Varun Khanna
Maker
Hello there, Most of the free URL shorteners out there on the internet are not privacy-focused (ie they track you and everyone who clicked on your short links), so I decided to create one myself :). Miny.app is a simple, very fast, and privacy-focused link shortener, it also allows you to create custom links that are easy to remember and share. I hope you all will like it and use it too. Thanks,
