Home
→
Product
→
Minu
Ranked #2 for today
Minu
Watch movies together
Try MINU and enjoy a seamless group party movie streaming experience! Enjoy the ultimate entertainment platform with access to the highest number of local and international TV channels, movies, dramas, and videos all on the go.
Launched in
Video Streaming
by
Minu
About this launch
Minu
Watch Movies Together
Minu by
Minu
was hunted by
MD Amirul Islam
in
Video Streaming
. Made by
dang dang
. Featured on December 9th, 2022.
Minu
is not rated yet. This is Minu's first launch.
