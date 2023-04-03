Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Minimap AI
Minimap AI
Game recommendation chatbot powered by GPT-3.5
Visit
Upvote 25
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Minimap is your AI-powered game curator. Engage in chat for tailored game picks, with rich metadata including screenshots, videos, critic reviews & user ratings. No more endless searches - find your perfect gaming experience effortlessly!
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Games
by
Minimap AI: Game recommendation chatbot
Tagline: Automated security compliance for your business in weeks
Ad
Automated security compliance for your business in weeks
About this launch
Minimap AI: Game recommendation chatbot
Game recommendation chatbot powered by GPT-3.5
2
reviews
49
followers
Follow for updates
Minimap AI by
Minimap AI: Game recommendation chatbot
was hunted by
Sunghee Cho
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Games
. Made by
Jungmin Lee
,
Wonil Jang
,
Sunghee Cho
,
Mia Kwon
and
Sejin Yoon
. Featured on April 7th, 2023.
Minimap AI: Game recommendation chatbot
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Minimap AI: Game recommendation chatbot's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report