Minilog
Log monitoring and real-time event alerts
Minilog is a lightweight solution for tracking application logs and events. With no installation and no libraries required, you can start sending logs right away with a basic HTTP POST request.
Launched in
Developer Tools
by
Zinnect.com
About this launch
Log monitoring and real-time event alerts
Minilog by
was hunted by
Thomas
in
Developer Tools
. Made by
Thomas
. Featured on September 11th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Minilog's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
