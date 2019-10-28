Deals
Mini Cooper SE
A fully electric Mini Cooper ⚡️
Embrace the unexpected. Experience a new enjoyment. The first all-electric MINI heralds a supercharged evolutionary step that fuses MINI go-kart feeling and iconic design. Switch on to a new urban electric lifestyle.
an hour ago
2020 Mini Cooper SE pricing, availability announced
The 2020 Mini Cooper SE electric hatchback now has a price and an on-sale date for America. The retail price including destination charge is $30,750 before any tax credits are applied.
All-electric Mini Cooper SE priced starting at $29,900 in the U.S.
The new all-electric Mini Cooper SE, the first Mini designed from the ground up as an electric car, is going to retail in the U.S. starting at $29,900 (plus an $850 Destination and Handling fee) - before any tax incentives are applied. That puts final pricing as low as around $17,900 when you consi...
Ryan Hoover
I loved my Mini Cooper S back in the day. I would seriously consider this if I was looking to buy a car.
an hour ago
