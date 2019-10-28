All-electric Mini Cooper SE priced starting at $29,900 in the U.S. The new all-electric Mini Cooper SE, the first Mini designed from the ground up as an electric car, is going to retail in the U.S. starting at $29,900 (plus an $850 Destination and Handling fee) - before any tax incentives are applied. That puts final pricing as low as around $17,900 when you consi...