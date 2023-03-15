Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Mindsum
Mindsum
Ranked #18 for today

Mindsum

Mental health AI bot, resources & therapies for young people

Free Options
One in four of us is affected by mental illness. As a nonprofit, we provide the right resources, therapies, and self-help tools to help young people & families feel better. We've launched AI conversational bot, offering support whenever, wherever you need it.
Launched in Health & Fitness, Charity & Giving, Artificial Intelligence by
Mindsum
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We would really love to get you feedback. We have been building our product with the help of amazing volunteers and small grants/ donations, so we can't afford expensive design/ marketing agencies. Your feedback will really make us better."

Mindsum
The makers of Mindsum
About this launch
Mindsum
MindsumMental health AI bot, resources & therapies for young people
0
reviews
8
followers
Mindsum by
Mindsum
was hunted by
Fareed Baloch
in Health & Fitness, Charity & Giving, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Fareed Baloch
. Featured on March 18th, 2023.
Mindsum
is not rated yet. This is Mindsum's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#288