MindStreaks
Supercharge your meditation habit with friends
Patricia
Maker
PM @StitchFix @DoorDash
Hey everyone 👋 Ever try to stick to a meditation habit and fail to stay consistent? 🧘🏻♀️That was us for many years. Patricia & Kunal here - we're PM/Design & Eng duo who are passionate about meditation. In our user research, consistency was the #1 painpoint aspiring meditators had. We built MindStreaks to keep ourselves accountable, and we think it'll help you too. Through streak-tracking and social accountability, MindStreaks helps you actually stick to your meditation goals 💪 How? - 👯SOCIAL FEED: of your friends' meditations, streaks, and reflections to promote social accountability. - 🥇STREAK-TRACKING: See a heat map of your longest meditations and streaks - 🧘🏻♀️MEDITATE: With a simple timer or return to MindStreaks after your meditation session elsewhere and log your meditation. - ✍️REFLECT: with 500 inspiring Naval Ravikant quotes, journaling, and mood-tracking. Features coming up: - Live Group meditations and async 30-day meditation challenges - Weekly Leaderboards - Integrations with Apple Health Kit and other Meditation apps - & many more features we're dreaming up 😇 🗣 Join the Telegram group chat (https://t.me/joinchat/SMGhuBz2tu...) so you can join a community of early MindStreaks meditators and share your feedback with us directly through chat. We read every single message! ⚡
Best meditation app by a long shot. Meditating with friends is the best vibe. Also Launch House ftw!
Love seeing social features in a wellness and meditation app! Super motivating