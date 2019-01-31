It is easy to forget your mindfulness practice during a stressful workday. Mindful Moments Reminder sits in your Mac Menu Bar and reminds you during the day with a short guided meditation.
Jens BojeMaker@codeboje · Dream it -> build it.
Created the app to help me with my own practice. It reminds me during the day to take a short break for a mindful moment. It is not just a gong and I am on my own, no it plays a short guided meditation helping me to focus. How do you keep up with your practice?
