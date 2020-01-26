Home
Ship
Makers
Deals
Radio
All Jobs
Remote Jobs
Post a Job
Ask
Events
Upcoming
Collections
Topics
Newsletter
Time Travel
Advertising
Post a Job
Promoted Products
Apps
About
Branding
FAQ
Pro tips
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Blog
Log In
Home
→
MINA
MINA
The creative handcrafted desk organizer
Crowdfunding
get it
UPVOTE
15
In the beginning of 2019 arcHITects finally decided to change strategy: no more messy desks, only the essentials. Truly minimal solution designed 100% for those who work all day with pencils, many pencils.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
2 hours ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Tomaso Piantini
Maker
Fun, minimal. MINA boost creativity and help fight boringness!
Upvote
Share
18h
Send