Mimestream 1.0
Mimestream 1.0
A native macOS email client for Gmail
Mimestream is a new kind of email client powered by the Gmail API and built with the latest Apple technologies. The app brings together the best features of Gmail with the power of macOS, to let you fly through your inbox faster than ever before.
Launched in
Mac
Email
Apple
by
Mimestream
Mimestream
A native macOS email client for Gmail
Mimestream 1.0 by
Mimestream
was hunted by
Neil Jhaveri
in
Mac
,
Email
,
Apple
. Made by
Neil Jhaveri
. Featured on May 22nd, 2023.
Mimestream
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 27 users. It first launched on September 11th, 2020.
Upvotes
30
Comments
4
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#32
