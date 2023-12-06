Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Midnight
Midnight
clutter-free, zero-blue light reading experience
Visit
Upvote 13
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Time to wind down. Midnight is a focussed, minimalist Reader Mode for those who read at night or just before bed. It works best on OLED screens where it eliminates blue light completely.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Productivity
by
Midnight
Sixty
Ad
Take back your time
About this launch
Midnight
clutter-free, zero-blue light reading experience
0
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
Midnight by
Midnight
was hunted by
Rafal Pastuszak
in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
. Made by
Rafal Pastuszak
. Featured on December 7th, 2023.
Midnight
is not rated yet. This is Midnight's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report