Midnight

Midnight

clutter-free, zero-blue light reading experience

Time to wind down. Midnight is a focussed, minimalist Reader Mode for those who read at night or just before bed. It works best on OLED screens where it eliminates blue light completely.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Productivity
 by
Midnight
Midnight
Midnightclutter-free, zero-blue light reading experience
Midnight by
Midnight
was hunted by
Rafal Pastuszak
in Health & Fitness, Productivity. Made by
Rafal Pastuszak
. Featured on December 7th, 2023.
Midnight
is not rated yet. This is Midnight's first launch.
