Home
→
Product
→
Midjourney Prompt Book
Midjourney Prompt Book
Your guide to unlocking Midjourney's artistic potential
Fuel your imagination with Midjourney Prompt Book. Over 590 AI images (with exact prompts) spanning 15 diverse categories: from unique styles like low poly, to master painters like Dali, renowned architects, filmmakers, art movements, and more.
Launched in
Art
Artificial Intelligence
by
Midjourney Prompt Book (v.5.2)
About this launch
Midjourney Prompt Book (v.5.2)
Your Guide To Unlocking Midjourney's Artistic Potential
Midjourney Prompt Book by
Midjourney Prompt Book (v.5.2)
was hunted by
Oleksandr Krakovetskyi
in
Art
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Oleksandr Krakovetskyi
. Featured on August 23rd, 2023.
Midjourney Prompt Book (v.5.2)
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Midjourney Prompt Book (v.5.2)'s first launch.
Upvotes
29
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
