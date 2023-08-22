Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Midjourney Prompt Book
Midjourney Prompt Book

Midjourney Prompt Book

Your guide to unlocking Midjourney's artistic potential

Payment Required
Embed
Fuel your imagination with Midjourney Prompt Book. Over 590 AI images (with exact prompts) spanning 15 diverse categories: from unique styles like low poly, to master painters like Dali, renowned architects, filmmakers, art movements, and more.
Launched in
Art
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Midjourney Prompt Book (v.5.2)
Klever Suite
Klever Suite
Ad
All your projects, tasks, and Wiki docs. One workspace.
About this launch
Midjourney Prompt Book (v.5.2)
Midjourney Prompt Book (v.5.2)Your Guide To Unlocking Midjourney's Artistic Potential
1review
29
followers
Midjourney Prompt Book by
Midjourney Prompt Book (v.5.2)
was hunted by
Oleksandr Krakovetskyi
in Art, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Oleksandr Krakovetskyi
. Featured on August 23rd, 2023.
Midjourney Prompt Book (v.5.2)
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Midjourney Prompt Book (v.5.2)'s first launch.
Upvotes
29
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-