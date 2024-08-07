  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Mida.so
    Mida.so

    Mida.so

    Free and lightweight A/B testing tool for websites

    Free Options
    Mida is a super lightweight A/B testing platform for websites, easy integration with GA4, unlimited testing with visual editor and code editors.
    Launched in
    A/B Testing
    Marketing
    Growth Hacks
    by
    Mida.so
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    About this launch
    Mida.so
    Mida.soFree and lightweight A/B testing tool for websites
    1review
    58
    followers
    Mida.so by
    Mida.so
    was hunted by
    Donald Ng
    in A/B Testing, Marketing, Growth Hacks . Made by
    Donald Ng
    and
    Li Rou C
    . Featured on August 26th, 2024.
    Mida.so
    is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Mida.so's first launch.
    Upvotes
    47
    Vote chart
    Comments
    18
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -