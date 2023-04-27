Products
Microsoft Designer for Web

Stunning designs made lightning fast with AI

With Microsoft Designer, simply type in your ideas to get one-of-a-kind AI-powered designs & suggestions to meet your social media & digital needs. Create social posts, invitations, and more. Available as a web app, mobile versions are coming soon.
Launched in
Design Tools
Social Media
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Microsoft Designer
About this launch
Microsoft Designer Create stunning designs in a flash
Microsoft Designer for Web by
Microsoft Designer
was hunted by
Mohit Anand
in Design Tools, Social Media, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Mohit Anand
,
Maya Bisineer
,
Derek Johnson
and
gautam hans
. Featured on April 28th, 2023.
Microsoft Designer
is rated 4.6/5 by 18 users. It first launched on October 12th, 2022.
