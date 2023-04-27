Products
This is the latest launch from Microsoft Designer
See Microsoft Designer ’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Microsoft Designer for Web
Microsoft Designer for Web
Stunning designs made lightning fast with AI
With Microsoft Designer, simply type in your ideas to get one-of-a-kind AI-powered designs & suggestions to meet your social media & digital needs. Create social posts, invitations, and more. Available as a web app, mobile versions are coming soon.
Launched in
Design Tools
Social Media
Artificial Intelligence
by
Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer
Create stunning designs in a flash
18
reviews
676
followers
Microsoft Designer for Web by
Microsoft Designer
was hunted by
Mohit Anand
in
Design Tools
,
Social Media
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Mohit Anand
,
Maya Bisineer
,
Derek Johnson
and
gautam hans
. Featured on April 28th, 2023.
Microsoft Designer
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 18 users. It first launched on October 12th, 2022.
Upvotes
44
Comments
17
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
