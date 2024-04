Webflow 12,977 upvotes

Microns front end runs on Webflow. It's a great tool for building remarkable UI.

SendGrid 57 upvotes

I send both transactional and marketing emails using SendGrid. It's an easy and cheap solution for emails. I highly recommend it.

Xano 852 upvotes

Xano is our database and an important part of our back-end system. Not cheap but super flexible.