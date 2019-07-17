Microlink screenshot

Take a screenshot of any website
Just enter a URL and you will receive a snapshot back, served from a global CDN.
You can consume it directly from your markup, taking advantage of the rest of Microlink API capabilities.
See more at https://microlink.io/docs
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Maker
Kiko Beats
👋Hello, Hunters! I'm so excited to present to you Microlink screenshots, a programmatic way to take a screenshot of any website. Q: Yet another Screenshot as a service? Yes! but you will find this one is completely different. Q: Why is this different? What makes it stand out from the rest is the server-side solution: the screenshot image will be served from a CDN, being available globally and you won’t have to worry about downloading or storing it. Q: Why is this better? This allows the service to provide some extra things there, like automagically refreshing the screenshot after a time: this means the screenshot always reflects the content behind the target URL 🤯. Q: Will the screenshot be fancy? So fancy. Microlink screenshots support browser overlay (light and dark theme) and custom background color or gradient 👌. Q: How configurable is it? You can hide, click, wait or scroll to elements. Also, you can emulate a list of 71 devices. The screenshot can be full page and the output can be PNG or JPEG. Q: Can you block trackers, popups, etc? Sure, this is done by default. Q: Cookie banners as well? Yes, specially cookie banners 🙃. Q: Sounds good, but what about pricing? It starts at $0. The API has a daily rate limit; If you reach it and you need more, you can jump to a pro plan, they are intentionally cheap. Q: How can I be sure all this is true? We did a comparison table of similar services and what kind of features they offer: http://bit.ly/saasforscreenshot
UpvoteShare