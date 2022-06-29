Products
MicroAcquire App For Slack
MicroAcquire App For Slack
Receive instant alerts when new startups go live
MicroAcquire connects you with 1,000s of vetted startups available for acquisition right within Slack. Integrate the app and receive instant alerts when new startups go live, helping you find the perfect acquisition opportunity on MicroAcquire.
Launched in
Slack
,
Venture Capital
,
SaaS
by
0
reviews
28
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Andrew Gazdecki
in
Slack
,
Venture Capital
,
SaaS
. Made by
Andrew Gazdecki
. Featured on June 29th, 2022.
Upvotes
29
Comments
11
Daily rank
#8
Weekly rank
#52
