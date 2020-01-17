MicroAcquire
Andrew Gazdecki
Hey Hunters, excited to share MicroAcquire! After having two startups acquired, I decided to help other bootstrapped founders build the right relationships to take their entrepreneurial career to the next level. The result is MicroAcquire! My goal is to help bootstrapped startups start conversations that lead to an acquisition. Completely free. Simple as that. Connect your key metrics via ChartMogul, Recurly, Stripe, Baremetrics, or PayPal and get eyes on your startup instantly. Skip the headaches and get straight to the conversation. For startups: https://microacquire.com/sellers/ For buyers: https://microacquire.com/buyers/ Also, I made MicroAcquire for fun as a side project. I even have MicroAcquire for sale within the marketplace. Take that business world! :) Feedback welcomed! Thanks everyone!
