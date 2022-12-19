Products
This is the latest launch from Micro1
See Micro1’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → micro1
micro1
micro1

Hire & manage your engineering team easily

Free Options
Hire pre-vetted engineers & manage global compliance, payroll, bonuses, benefits, and more, all in one place. Hiring takes 4 days and managing is a breeze.
Launched in Hiring, Tech, Remote Work by
Micro1
About this launch
Micro1
Micro1We make it easy to hire the best developers globally
20reviews
416
followers
micro1 by
Micro1
was hunted by
Ali Ansari
in Hiring, Tech, Remote Work. Made by
Ali Ansari
. Featured on December 20th, 2022.
Micro1
is rated 4.8/5 by 20 users. It first launched on April 15th, 2022.
Upvotes
246
Vote chart
Comments
38
Vote chart
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#8