micro1
Hire & manage your engineering team easily
Hire pre-vetted engineers & manage global compliance, payroll, bonuses, benefits, and more, all in one place. Hiring takes 4 days and managing is a breeze.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Tech
,
Remote Work
by
Micro1
About this launch
Micro1
We make it easy to hire the best developers globally
micro1 by
Micro1
was hunted by
Ali Ansari
in
Hiring
,
Tech
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Ali Ansari
. Featured on December 20th, 2022.
Micro1
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 20 users. It first launched on April 15th, 2022.
