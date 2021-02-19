  1. Home
Micro SaaS Idea

Find your next profitable micro SAAS idea

Email Newsletters
Growth Hacking
SaaS
+ 2
Newsletter for techies and marketers looking for their next profitable micro saas idea. Weekly newsletter on profitable micro saas niches with data-backed analysis and a guide on how to implement each idea. Save hundreds of hours on researching for best idea.
Upen V
Maker
Building siteoly.com
Hi PHers 🖐️🖐️🖐️, Thanks to @chrismessina for hunting us today. It's often tough to research and come up with a profitable micro saas niche and thats why I launched Micro SaaS Idea. Micro-SaaS Idea will help you find the best niches to build micro saas products. As of today, its a community of 1100 members interested around micro-saas products. **Some stats**: - 85 days since the launch - 1100 subscribers - 50 Pro subscribers **Some of the recent posts written about: ✅ Airtable ecosystem ✅ Notion ecosystem ✅ Twitter APIs ✅ API Bundles ✅ Forms/Surveys/Bots ✅ Keyword Monitoring ✅ Open AI & GPT-3 ✅ Referral Products ✅ Slack ecosystem ✅ Media tools - Images,Audio & Video based micro saas products ✅ SaaS based on Open source products ✅ SaaS products around Google sheets **Coming up** 👉👉 Deals for subscribers 👉👉 Community around micro-saas 👉👉 Emerging trends to build saas products Would love to hear your thoughts!!
Mariam Yusuf
This newsletter is on the top of my favourite newsletters list! It gives so much value......I really look forward to reading new issue.
Upen V
Maker
Building siteoly.com
@mariamyusuf_ Thankyou so much!!
David M.
This is a pretty decent newsletter, I've enjoyed the posts I've received so far. Was particularly interested by the API Bundles issue since my main project is in this space - it definitely provoked some good thinking about my product's positioning. Nice work @upen946!
Upen V
Maker
Building siteoly.com
@bimmer44 Hi David, Thankyou so much and super happy to hear that specially from founders who are building a given space. Could you please let me know the project you are working on in API space? Would love to know.
David M.
@upen946 It's exchangerate-api.com :)
Upen V
Maker
Building siteoly.com
@256dev Oh Ok. Got it. I am sure you would love that API post I wrote with a complete drilldown of the market in APIs as you already in the same space. You can check https://listt.xyz for some ideas about other APIs. Are you going to bundle with other related APIs??
ganesh mani
Great Content. Keep up the good work.
Upen V
Maker
Building siteoly.com
@ganeshmani Thankyou!!
Neil Cantwell
Really enjoying the content in this newsletter each week. Lots of insights that I would have not even considered. Very happy I went Pro sub.
Upen V
Maker
Building siteoly.com
@neil_cantwell Thanks Neil for taking the Pro subscription and loving the content. That means a lot. Would love to hear the favourite post :)
Meisuleen
I'm really enjoying your content I'm learning a ton!
Upen V
Maker
Building siteoly.com
@meisuleen Wow. Super happy to hear that. Would love to get in touch for more feedback if you could reply on any newsletter, I will get the email and I can get in touch with you.
Yaroslaw Bagriy
Full-time side hustler
Congrats on the launch 🚀
Upen V
Maker
Building siteoly.com
@yarobagriy Thanks Yaro. You have been an inspiration in Newsletter space.
