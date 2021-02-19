discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Upen V
Maker
Building siteoly.com
Hi PHers 🖐️🖐️🖐️, Thanks to @chrismessina for hunting us today. It's often tough to research and come up with a profitable micro saas niche and thats why I launched Micro SaaS Idea. Micro-SaaS Idea will help you find the best niches to build micro saas products. As of today, its a community of 1100 members interested around micro-saas products. **Some stats**: - 85 days since the launch - 1100 subscribers - 50 Pro subscribers **Some of the recent posts written about: ✅ Airtable ecosystem ✅ Notion ecosystem ✅ Twitter APIs ✅ API Bundles ✅ Forms/Surveys/Bots ✅ Keyword Monitoring ✅ Open AI & GPT-3 ✅ Referral Products ✅ Slack ecosystem ✅ Media tools - Images,Audio & Video based micro saas products ✅ SaaS based on Open source products ✅ SaaS products around Google sheets **Coming up** 👉👉 Deals for subscribers 👉👉 Community around micro-saas 👉👉 Emerging trends to build saas products Would love to hear your thoughts!!
Share
This newsletter is on the top of my favourite newsletters list! It gives so much value......I really look forward to reading new issue.
@mariamyusuf_ Thankyou so much!!
@256dev Oh Ok. Got it. I am sure you would love that API post I wrote with a complete drilldown of the market in APIs as you already in the same space. You can check https://listt.xyz for some ideas about other APIs. Are you going to bundle with other related APIs??
Great Content. Keep up the good work.
@ganeshmani Thankyou!!
Really enjoying the content in this newsletter each week. Lots of insights that I would have not even considered. Very happy I went Pro sub.
@neil_cantwell Thanks Neil for taking the Pro subscription and loving the content. That means a lot. Would love to hear the favourite post :)
@meisuleen Wow. Super happy to hear that. Would love to get in touch for more feedback if you could reply on any newsletter, I will get the email and I can get in touch with you.
Congrats on the launch 🚀
@yarobagriy Thanks Yaro. You have been an inspiration in Newsletter space.